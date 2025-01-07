Protest held in front of European Parliament for release of Palestinian doctor by Israel

Protesters gathered in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels on Monday to demand the release of prominent Palestinian doctor and human rights activist Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya by Israel.

The demonstrators, mostly health workers, also chanted slogans condemning Israel's genocide in Gaza and attacks on health facilities and workers, with some of them carrying Palestinian flags and banners.

Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, north Gaza's main health care facility, was detained by Israeli forces along with others during a raid on the hospital in December.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.





