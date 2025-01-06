RUSSIAN DRONE KILLS ONE, INJURES NINE IN PASSENGER BUS IN UKRAINES KHERSON

Russian drone kills one, injures nine in passenger bus in Ukraine's Kherson

A Russian drone attacked a civilian passenger bus in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring nine more, the Kherson regional governor said.

The bus with shattered windows and pools of blood on its floor could be seen on a video from the site, shared by the governor alongside his statement on Telegram.

A 49-year-old man was killed, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Civilians in Kherson region, which Russian forces partially occupy, and its capital constantly come under Russian drone attacks. Local authorities report casualties from such strikes on an almost daily basis.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured after Moscow's troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.






















