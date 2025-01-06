Iraq, France discuss situation in Syria, regional stability

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot discussed developments in Syria and the need for a peaceful political process during a phone call on Monday.

"I was pleased to have a phone conversation with France's Foreign Minister. We exchanged views on the situation in Syria," Hussein wrote on X.

The two ministers emphasized the importance of initiating an inclusive political process in Syria that engages all components of its society, aligning their perspectives to prioritize regional stability, according to the post.

Hussein added that they also discussed strengthening bilateral relations. Barrot proposed holding the Baghdad Conference soon to address recent international developments, he added.

The Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, a regional summit for Iraq's neighbors, first convened on Aug. 28, 2021, in Baghdad with participation of nine countries and several regional and international organizations. The second edition took place on Dec. 20, 2022, in Jordan, according to Iraq's foreign ministry.

The third Baghdad Conference was initially planned for late 2023, coinciding with a scheduled visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Baghdad. However, both the conference and Macron's visit were postponed.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.

















