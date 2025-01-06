Germany to review Syrian protection amid stabilization

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said the protection granted to Syrians in Germany will be reviewed.

"In accordance with our laws, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) will review and revoke protection if it is determined that, due to the stabilization of the situation in Syria, people no longer need this protection in Germany," Faeser said speaking to Funke Media Group.

She added that this would also apply to those without residency rights based on employment or education and who do not voluntarily return to Syria.

"Everyone who is well-integrated, employed, has learned German, and has built a new home here should be allowed to stay in Germany."

She also underscored the importance of supporting those who wish to return voluntarily to Syria.

Faeser stressed the need for the swift deportation of individuals convicted of serious crimes.

"The legal options for this have been significantly expanded and will be utilized as soon as the situation in Syria allows," she said.

According to the Interior Ministry, around 1 million Syrians currently reside in Germany.

BAMF had previously suspended asylum applications of individuals arriving from Syria following the collapse of the 61-year Baath regime in the country.