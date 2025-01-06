Emirati, Syrian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks in Abu Dhabi on Monday with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani on bilateral relations and recent developments in Syria.

Shaibani arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early Monday on his first visit to the Gulf country since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last month.

The talks between the two sides took up ways to enhance relations between the two countries, the situation in Syria and latest regional developments, the state news agency WAM reported.

Bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering support for Syria's independence and sovereignty over its entire territory, WAM said.

He also emphasized the UAE's "solidarity with the Syrian people and its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and a dignified life," it added.

The top Emirati diplomat stressed the importance "of ensuring all necessary factors for security and stability for the Syrian people to build a future of prosperity, progress, and development."

On Dec. 23, the UAE made its first declared contact with the new Syrian administration through a phone conversation between bin Zayed and Shaibani during which they discussed ways of enhancing relations between the two countries.

On Sunday, the top Syrian diplomat visited Qatar. He also made his first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia last week.

On Friday, Shaibani said he also plans to visit Jordan as part of his current tour.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.





















