Palestinian imprisoned for 17 years under Baath regime feels 'reborn' after reunion with family

A Palestinian man who spent 17 years in Syrian prisons under the Baath regime says he feels "reborn" after his release.

Ibrahim Farahat, 75, was freed after the collapse of the regime in December. Once held in notorious detention centers like Sednaya Prison, Farahat reunited with his family in Yamun, near Jenin in the occupied West Bank. His release was met with celebrations by relatives and local residents.

Speaking to Anadolu, Farahat recalled his ordeal, the harsh conditions of imprisonment, and his unexpected freedom.

"When I was released, I could only think about how to return to my family," he said. "I felt reborn. In fact, I never expected to leave prison alive."

During his 17 years in prison, Farahat said he saw his family only once.

"After two years, they allowed me to tell my family where I was. They visited me once, but I told them not to come again. I was afraid what happened to me might happen to them," he said.

- 'I want to forget those days'

Farahat recounted his arrest and conviction, describing a lack of due process.

"They accused me of crimes I didn't commit. I told them I was innocent, but I was taken to military courts without a lawyer. I didn't think I would be imprisoned since I had done nothing wrong," he said.

Farahat said he was first held in a facility known as the "Palestine Branch" in Damascus, where he spent nine months. For 72 days, he was interrogated under severe conditions.

"I can't describe the interrogation process. I want to forget those days," he said.

"They stripped me of my clothes, beat me with cables, and forced me to confess to something I didn't do. Later, they took me to the prison basement, where I was hung by iron shackles and subjected to electric shocks. I was left suspended until the next day."

Farahat said he was later forced to stand on a 30-square-centimeter platform for days. "Even the slightest movement was forbidden," he said.

- Prisoners identified by numbers

Farahat explained that prisoners were identified by numbers rather than names. His was "31," which was his cell number.

"For days, I didn't eat. Eventually, they gave me one egg. That egg saved my life," he said.

He detailed the torture methods, saying, "During interrogation sessions, we were subjected to beatings and electric shocks."

Farahat also shared a harrowing memory.

"One day, water began flooding the cells. It rose to our chests, and we started screaming for help. Eventually, they moved us to an upper floor. Three days later, we were sent back to our moldy, damp cells, where we suffered from lice and scabies."

He said he was forced to sign documents without explanation, and six days later, he was transferred to Sednaya Prison, where he remained for six months.

"I was sentenced to over 22 years without any justification or chance to defend myself. I ended up spending 17 years in prison for no reason," he said.

- 'It felt like Judgment Day'

Farahat said news of the regime's collapse reached the prison, they raised hopes of freedom.

"When the doors opened, it felt like Judgment Day. People were ... running to get out. I ran 35 kilometers (22 miles). I don't even know how I did it," he said.

He eventually reached the Jordanian border with the help of Syrians, who sheltered and guided him and reunited him with his family afterward.

Bashar Assad, Syria's regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after Syrian rebel groups captured the capital, Damascus, on Dec. 8, ending the rule of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

The change came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters swiftly seized key cities in an offensive that lasted less than two weeks.