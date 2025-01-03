FRENCH, GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTERS VISIT DAMASCUS, FIRST BY EU TOP DIPLOMATS SINCE ASSADS FALL

The French and German foreign ministers are visiting Damascus, marking the first trip by European foreign ministers to Syria since the fall of the Assad regime or the severing of diplomatic ties between the EU and Syria about 12 years ago, the German Foreign Ministry announced Friday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is traveling to Damascus for talks alongside her French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot. Speaking on behalf of the EU, the two will meet with Ahmed Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration, and representatives of Syrian civil society, according to a statement from the ministry.

"After the fall of the brutal Assad regime, Syria is on the way to a new beginning that the people have longed for. With their trip to Damascus, Foreign Minister Baerbock and her French counterpart Barrot are making it clear on behalf of the EU: We are ready to support Syria in its political restart and peaceful transfer of power, reconstruction and, last but not least, in a social reconciliation process," the statement said.

Speaking ahead of her trip, Baerbock added: "The painful chapter of Assad's rule is over. A new chapter has begun, but it has not yet been written. Because at this moment the Syrians have the chance to take the fate of their state into their own hands again. And also to close the deep, open wounds again."

"We want to support them in this: in an inclusive, peaceful transfer of power, in the reconciliation of society, in reconstruction, in addition to the humanitarian aid that we have provided to the people of Syria without ceasing over the years. We all know that this will be a rocky road," she said.

Also remarking, Barrot said on X, "In Syria, we want to promote a peaceful and demanding transition in the service of the Syrians and for regional stability."