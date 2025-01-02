Over 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

More than 50 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the Palestinian group Hamas said.

In a statement, Hamas said the attacks targeted a designated "safe zone" in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis, and homes in Jabalia, Gaza City in northern Gaza, and the central city of Deir al-Balah.

It added that the attacks "represent an escalation in the fascist occupation's war of extermination against defenseless civilians and an unprecedented violation of international and humanitarian laws."

Hamas appealed to the international community to intervene "to stop this crime, which has persisted for more than 15 months."

Medical sources earlier said that dozens of people were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,600 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



