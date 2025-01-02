Milan imposes citywide smoking ban in public outdoor spaces

Italy's financial and fashion capital, Milan, has banned smoking in all public spaces starting from January 1, 2025. The new regulation prohibits smoking in all public areas, including streets, and imposes fines ranging from 40 to 240 Euros for violators. The city government states that the ban aims to protect both public health and the environment.

A 2020 clean air law in Milan revealed that cigarette smoke contributed to 7% of environmental pollution. Initially, the smoking ban was limited to playgrounds, bus stops, and open sports facilities, but now it has been extended to all public outdoor spaces. However, e-cigarettes and vaping devices are exempt from the ban.

According to the new regulation, smoking will only be allowed for individuals who are at least 10 meters away from others. Milan police reported no arrests or serious violations on the first day of enforcement.

While many support the strict law, there are critics. Lino Stoppani, president of the Fipe Confcommercio federation of public businesses, expressed concerns over the difficult implementation of the law: "Such regulations aim to raise awareness, but may not produce effective results. It's positive that businesses aren't burdened with enforcement, but local authorities need to ensure proper oversight."

The law will also be in effect during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, and it remains to be seen how it will impact international participants.

Italy has banned smoking in indoor spaces since 2005. While many cities have additional regulations prohibiting smoking near children or pregnant women, enforcement of these laws has been problematic. Smoking at outdoor tables in Rome's restaurants remains a common practice.

The new ban in Milan is seen as a significant step in preventing environmental pollution and passive smoking, but its success will become clear over time.