Child among 5 displaced Palestinian civilians killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least five Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening, a medical source said.



Three people lost their lives, including a child, in a strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the southern city of Khan Younis, the source said.



Two more people were killed and others injured when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in Gaza City, he added.



Gaza's Civil Defense Service called the Israeli military escalation "clear insanity."



"We are no longer able to respond to all distress calls amid relentless Israeli bombardment," it said in a statement.



Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,600 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.



In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







