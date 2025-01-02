Arab countries condemn deadly car-ramming attack in New Orleans

Law enforcement vehicles and people stand near the area near the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., January 1, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Several Arab countries on Wednesday condemned the deadly car-ramming attack that killed and injured dozens in New Orleans, US, in the early hours of Wednesday.

A white F-150 pickup truck plowed through the heart of the French Quarter of New Orleans around 3.15 a.m. (0915GMT) Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 30 others.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas and Army veteran.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity with the US and extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

The ministry said Egypt rejects all forms of violence that threaten the security and safety of civilians.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, saying the kingdom "reiterates its total rejection of all forms of violence."

Condemning the incident, the Qatari Foreign Ministry also reiterated the country's "firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of their motivations."

Iraq also strongly condemned the car-ramming incident and voiced solidarity with the American people.



















