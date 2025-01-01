NEW YEARS EVE RIOTS LEAVE FIVE DEAD, HUNDREDS ARRESTED ACROSS GERMANY

At least five people died and hundreds were arrested during New Year's Eve celebrations in Germany, which were marred by riots in several cities, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The fatalities occurred as five men lost their lives handling pyrotechnics. Several others sustained injuries, some of which were life-threatening.

In Berlin, police reported arresting 390 people. A preliminary assessment indicated that at least 13 police officers were injured, including one seriously. Emergency responders and police officers were attacked with firecrackers and New Year's rockets.

Despite the incidents, a police spokesperson stated that there was no major violence in the capital.

Meanwhile, in Leipzig, reports emerged of attacks on police officers, with around 50 individuals assaulting forces using fireworks and bottles. Barricades were erected, and garbage was set on fire.

In Munich, riots involving several hundred people were reported. According to police, an estimated 200 to 300 individuals, mainly linked to the leftist political scene, attacked officers.







