At least 2 killed, 22 others injured in firework-related accident in Hawaii

At least two people died, and 22 others were injured in a fireworks-related incident in Hawaii on New Year's Day, local media reported.

Emergency responders, including police, fire, and emergency medical services, are currently at the scene of the accident, which occurred in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu area of Honolulu, according to Hawaii News Now.

Police called on the public to stay clear of the area as they work to provide care and maintain security at the scene.