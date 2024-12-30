Syrians want state that upholds law, inclusive of all its people: Spiritual leader of Druze community

The spiritual leader of the Druze community expressed Syrians' desire to establish a state that upholds the rule of law, embraces all its citizens and safeguards Syria's sovereignty both within and beyond its borders.

"Syrians want the establishment of a state that upholds the rule of law, is inclusive of all its people … and where everyone feels like a citizen," Hikmet Selman al-Hijri told Anadolu.

He said that minorities in Syria had not experienced such sectarian divisions until Bashar al-Assad's regime came to power.

"The Syrian regime promoted itself with labels such as a national, revolutionary, and that as if it protects the rights of the people of the region. These slogans were merely a facade to cover up its policies," he said.

"The concept of minorities was exploited by the regime to guarantee and maintain its power. The truth is, Syrians, historically, have lived in harmony regardless of their identities. We, as Syrians united in our citizenship, defined ourselves without considering sectarian, ethnic, or religious differences," al-Hijri added.

His residence is located in the city of Suwayda, southeast of Damascus, where the majority of the population is Christian, but people from other sects and ethnic groups also reside.

Al-Hijri hosted a delegation of tribal leaders who visited him following the collapse of the 61-year-old Baath regime.

Traditional bitter coffee was served to the visitors, while Maajid Radwan, a tribal leader from Suwayda, recited a poem celebrating the fall of the regime.

During the visit, the hall was filled with calm as condolence messages were read for those who were tortured, disappeared and lost their lives while in prison due to the crimes committed by the ousted regime.

Referring to the Baath regime, al-Hijri said: "Syria has come out of a 60-year colonial period." He emphasized that the Syrian people's decision to unite and overthrow the tyranny was the right one.

Al-Hijri pointed out that the Assad regime "thrived on spreading discord among the people" and added that with the fall of the regime, "the people are celebrating and regaining their dignity."

He also highlighted that the instability created by the collapsed regime has not only affected Syrians but also neighboring countries, including Türkiye.

- Expectation of democratic state, constitution

Al-Hijri expressed his approval of the establishment of a transitional government to handle Syria's economy, administration, and security.

However, he stressed that a future government should not be based on sectarian, ethnic, or group supremacy, as this would lead to failure not only for Syria but for every country in the region.

"We demand the establishment of a civil and democratic state, with a constitution that guarantees the rights and dignity of all Syrians while respecting the diversity of society," he said.

Al-Hijri called for the support of regional and neighboring countries, as well as international organizations such as the UN, to help establish a civil state that would serve the people of Syria.

- Israel's expansion in Golan Heights

In response to questions about Israel's expanding occupation of the Golan Heights, which it has controlled since 1967, and the presence of some Druze villages in the area, al-Hijri reiterated that Syrians seek stability in their own land and region.

"The issue of border delimitation should be left to the UN. At this stage, the most important matter for us is the establishment of a civil state that possesses diplomatic legitimacy to accurately define the borders and meet the needs of the Syrian people," he said.

Al-Hijri underlined that the Golan Heights "historically belongs to Syria" and that the instability caused by the collapsed regime has led to security crises in both western and eastern Syria.

He highlighted the need for Syria to protect and respect both its own borders and those of its neighboring countries.

Al-Hijri also noted that foreign militias and mercenaries have been using Syrian territory for proxy wars.

"We, as Syrians, do not want war, we do not seek it; we want peace. I speak on behalf of the Druze people—our slogan is peace, both internally and globally. These issues must be resolved through diplomacy and international decisions," he added.

"We must remain calm at this stage to correct regional security violations. These security violations are affecting not only Syria and the Golan Heights but all the countries in the region. Therefore, to establish a Syria that acts in accordance with international resolutions and law, we must work together not just within Syria, but also on a regional and international level," he said.

- Call for regional cooperation to bring stability to Syria

The Druze spiritual leader thanked all those who stood by the Syrian people.

He underscored that the Baath regime, by bringing in mercenaries and militias from outside, exported instability not only to Syria but also to neighboring countries.

Al-Hijri called for cooperation among the countries that have supported Syria, including Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and influential countries in the region like Türkiye, to work together to turn the region into a zone of stability.

"The biggest challenge ahead is the establishment of a Syrian state. This should be a state based on the rule of law, civil in title, respectful of all colors, and promoting a culture of coexistence and cooperation both internally and externally," he concluded.