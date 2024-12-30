Putin sends New Year’s greetings to world leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year's greetings to heads of state and government on Monday.

A statement by the Kremlin said that Putin extended greetings to various world leaders, including the presidents of Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Serbia, South Africa, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, as well as the premiers of Armenia, Ethiopia, Hungary, and India.

The statement also mentioned that greetings were sent to some former heads of state and government, including former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.