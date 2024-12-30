Israeli soldier killed, 7 wounded in anti-tank missile attack in Gaza

An Israeli soldier was killed and seven others injured, including three in critical condition, on Monday when a house sheltering soldiers in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, was hit by an anti-tank missile, according to multiple sources.

The Israeli military identified the fallen soldier as Sergeant Uriel Peretz, 23, from the Beitar Illit settlement near Jerusalem. He served in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97th) under the Kfir Brigade.

In the same attack, three other members of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion sustained severe injuries and were taken to an Israeli hospital, the military said in a statement on X.

While the army did not disclose further details about the incident, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a Palestinian fighter fired an anti-tank missile at the house in Beit Hanoun, killing one and injuring seven others.

Since the start of Israel's latest ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 6, 2024, the death toll among Israeli soldiers has reached 41.

Last Monday, three Israeli soldiers from the Kfir Brigade, including a captain, were killed in Beit Hanoun when an explosive device was detonated. This followed the army's announcement of expanded operations in the western parts of the town in northern Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







