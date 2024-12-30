17 bodies found in mass graves near Mexico-Guatemala border

Mexican authorities have uncovered 17 male bodies in multiple clandestine graves near the Guatemala border in the southern state of Chiapas, state prosecutors announced on Sunday.

The graves were discovered during police operations in La Concordia, a city plagued by violence stemming from rival drug cartels.

State Attorney General Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca reported that searches conducted over the past 72 hours revealed three graves containing three bodies in the Zaragoza area of La Concordia.

In Costa Azul, authorities found eight additional graves with 12 male bodies, including two intact and 10 mutilated, Abarca said.

"Likewise, two clandestine graves were located in the Nueva Esperanza locality in the municipality of Palenque, with the remains of two male bodies," he added.

The bodies have been transferred to the forensic medical service for identification and to determine the time of death, he noted.

Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramirez Aguilar vowed to intensify operations in the region. "We are restoring tranquility and social peace in the region. We will not take a step back! Peace is everyone's task," he stated on social media.

During the operation, four suspects were arrested, and authorities seized weapons and drugs.

The investigation is ongoing, supported by the National Search Commission, which is employing aerial surveillance, ground searches, and canine units.



