Türkiye 'deeply saddened' over South Korean plane crash

Türkiye is "deeply saddened" by Sunday's plane crash in South Korea that killed at least 177 people, the Foreign Ministry said.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident, as well as to the people of the Republic of Korea, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry said in a statement.

After reportedly experiencing landing gear problems, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 carrying 181 passengers and crew caught fire this morning while landing at Muan International Airport in the southern part of the country.

South Korean authorities confirmed 179 deaths, with only two survivors, after the plane crashed 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of the capital, Seoul.











