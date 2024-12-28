Injured UN worker evacuated after attack on Yemeni Airport: WHO

An injured staff member of the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) was safely evacuated from Yemen on Friday following an attack on the Sana'a airport, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Today we managed to evacuate our WFP (World Food Programme) UNHAS colleague who was injured in yesterday's attack on Sana'a airport in Yemen. We are now in Jordan, where he will receive further medical treatment," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

The victim was part of a UN mission negotiating the release of detained colleagues in Yemen. Tedros expressed gratitude to the UNHAS team for their rapid response and commitment under challenging circumstances.

"Deepest gratitude to the UNHAS team for their service and swift evacuation from Yemen, where we were on a UN mission to negotiate for the release of detained colleagues. Attacks on civilians and humanitarians must stop, everywhere," he emphasized.