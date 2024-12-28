Conservatives continue to accuse Musk of censorship amid row over immigration

Elon Musk, a US business magnate who owns SpaceX, Tesla, and the social media platform X, continues to face censorship accusations from conservatives amid a row over immigration on Friday.

According to an NBC News review, X reportedly revoked at least 14 conservative accounts' blue verification badges late Thursday or Friday, cutting them off from a variety of premium features, including the ability to monetize their accounts through subscriptions and advertising revenue sharing.

Following these events, Musk posted on X to remind users that the algorithm is programmed to maximize "unregretted user-seconds."

"If far more credible, verified subscriber accounts (not bots) mute/block your account compared to those who like your posts, your reach will decline significantly," he said in the post.

This comes as anti-immigration conservatives and pro-immigration figures like Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy clash on policy.

Both Ramaswamy and Musk have made numerous posts on X claiming that H-1B visas are necessary because American culture does not prioritize success in science and engineering careers as other countries do.

Anti-immigration conservatives reacted to these statements, with one influencer denouncing Musk and Ramaswamy as trying to "steal our country" and that they plan to keep fighting Musk to ensure Trump pursues restrictionist immigration policies.





