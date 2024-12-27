Spain 'strongly' condemns latest Russian attacks on Christmas Day

Spain on Friday strongly condemned the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine and its energy infrastructure on Christmas Day, this Wednesday.

"These attacks seek to undermine the civilian population by causing a supply crisis in the middle of winter," said a Spanish Foreign Ministry statement.

The protection of civilians and basic infrastructure is a priority of Spain's foreign policy, it said.

In response to Russia's growing attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as winter approaches, NATO allies have condemned these actions and called for greater material support to help Ukraine maintain its electricity grid.

Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, over 1,000 days ago.





