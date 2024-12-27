Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Kuril islands

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Friday struck the Kuril Islands, off the coast of East Asia.

The powerful quake occurred at 1247GMT at a depth of 162 kilometers (100 miles), the US Geological Survey reported.

No immediate casualties or tsunami threats were reported from the tremor.

Geoscience Australia measured a quake at magnitude 6.9 at a depth of 142 kilometers (88 miles).

The Kuril Islands are a volcanic archipelago where earthquakes and tidal waves are common.

The islands are currently disputed territory between Russia and Japan.





