Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Kuril islands

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Kuril Islands on Friday, with no immediate reports of casualties or tsunami threats. The region, disputed by Russia and Japan, is prone to seismic activity.

Published December 27,2024
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Friday struck the Kuril Islands, off the coast of East Asia.

The powerful quake occurred at 1247GMT at a depth of 162 kilometers (100 miles), the US Geological Survey reported.

No immediate casualties or tsunami threats were reported from the tremor.

Geoscience Australia measured a quake at magnitude 6.9 at a depth of 142 kilometers (88 miles).

The Kuril Islands are a volcanic archipelago where earthquakes and tidal waves are common.

The islands are currently disputed territory between Russia and Japan.