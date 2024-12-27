Israel attacks facilities at Janta crossing on Syrian-Lebanese border

Israel on Friday confirmed airstrikes on facilities at the Janta crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border, claiming they were used to transfer weaponry to Hezbollah.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that its air forces "carried out airstrikes on infrastructure at the Janta crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border which had been used to transfer weaponry from Syria to Hezbollah."

The Janta crossing is located on the Lebanese side of the border.

Israel claimed that "Hezbollah's Unit 4400 is responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran and its proxies to Lebanon."

In its efforts to respond to what it describes as "threats from Hezbollah," Israel has violated the cease-fire that came into force on Nov. 27 over 300 times in Lebanon, leading to a total of 32 deaths and 38 injuries, according to a tally by Anadolu, based on data from the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught on Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,663 others have been injured.







