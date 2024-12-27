Iran, China enter new era of strategic cooperation: FM

Iran's foreign minister announced on Friday the beginning of a new chapter in the strategic partnership between Iran and China.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, Abbas Araghchi stressed the importance of China's achievements as a developing country, which he said "offers hope to other nations facing similar challenges."

Araghchi's statement comes as he is scheduled to pay two-day trip to China until Saturday, at the invitation of Beijing.

He noted the longstanding and comprehensive nature of Iran-China relations, saying it has been a defining feature of their cooperation.

"The half-century legacy of these ties has been enriched through the wisdom of their leaders and has resulted in significant achievements," Araghchi said.

The two countries have strengthened political trust and cooperation by implementing a 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, which has reinforced mutual solidarity across various domains, said Araghchi.

"This partnership, based on a solid foundation, covers a wide range of areas," he added.

Iran and China, according to Araghchi, are "firmly committed to multilateralism and the benefits of collective cooperation in pursuit of global prosperity."

He said the two countries continue to work closely in multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, a bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, Iran, China, South Africa, and several other nations.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran and China would stand firm against unilateralism and hegemonic practices.

"We advocate for the development, well-being, and friendship of the Global South," he said. "We are on the right side of history in our pursuit of a just and cooperative global order."

Araghchi also reiterated Iran's respect for Syria's sovereignty, saying, "We reaffirm our respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," and stressed that "the Syrian people alone will decide the future of their country, free from foreign impositions or interventions," referring to changes in the country in the post-Assad era.

Araghchi emphasized that "all parties must understand that it is the people of the region who have the ultimate say in shaping their destiny."

On Dec. 8, Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.