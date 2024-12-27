China launches 1st-of-its-kind amphibious assault ship

China on Friday launched a first-of-its-kind amphibious assault ship, state media reported.

The domestically built Type 076 dual-use assault ship, equipped with an electromagnetic catapult, is named after the southwestern province of Sichuan, where it was launched into the water at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard.

According to state-run Xinhua News, the ship has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tons and features a dual-island superstructure alongside a full-length flight deck.

Described as a "key asset" for the Chinese military, the vessel is capable of carrying fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and amphibious equipment, bolstered by its dual-island structure and full-length flight deck.

Separately, China on Thursday launched its first icebreaker ship designed for scientific and archaeological research.

Named 'Tan Suo San Hao', the icebreaker is expected to enhance China's manned deep-sea capabilities, extending operations from deep-sea depths to all marine environments.

These developments coincide with reports that China has also completed its first sixth-generation stealth fighter jet, reportedly seen flying over Chengdu city in Sichuan.

Although there is no official confirmation, the fixed-wing aircraft, equipped with a three-engine configuration, was observed alongside a fifth-generation J-20 fighter jet during a broad-daylight flight near the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, a Chinese fighter and drone manufacturer, according to South China Morning Post.





