WHO delivers 50 tons of medical aid to Türkiye for Syria

The World Health Organization (WHO) transported 50 tons of EU-funded medical supplies to Istanbul on Thursday for distribution to health facilities in northern Syria.

A cargo plane carrying trauma surgery kits and essential medicines arrived at Istanbul Airport at 04.30 a.m. (0130GMT).

The supplies will be sent by truck to Mersin, then transported to Syria through Hatay, after customs clearance.

WHO Türkiye Representative, Dr. Pierre Nabeth, expressed satisfaction with the delivery, stating that the supplies, coordinated from WHO's emergency depot in Dubai, will support hospitals in Idlib and northern Aleppo.

"These kits are crucial for treating conflict-related injuries and other medical needs," said Nabeth, noting the precarious security situation in Syria necessitates operations via Türkiye.

He added that only half of Syria's hospitals are fully functional, and many lack access to health care amid outbreaks of cholera and other diseases.

The shipment includes surgical instruments, anesthesia supplies and medicines for disease treatment and outbreak prevention.

It aims to address urgent health gaps and support Syria's fragile health care system.

WHO has delivered 510 trauma kits to 37 health facilities in Syria since November, benefiting more than 94,000 people.

















