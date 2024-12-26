NATO offers 'support' to Finland, Estonia over cables 'sabotage': Rutte

NATO is ready to help Finland and Estonia as Finnish authorities probe an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port over the possible "sabotage" of a power cable linking the two member countries, alliance chief Mark Rutte said Thursday.

"Spoke with (Estonian Prime Minister) Kristen Michal about reported possible sabotage of Baltic Sea cables. NATO stands in solidarity with Allies and condemns any attacks on critical infrastructure. We are following investigations by Estonia and Finland, and we stand ready to provide further support," Rutte said on X.













