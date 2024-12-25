1 KILLED, 9 INJURED IN SHOPPING MALL EXPLOSION IN RUSSIAS NORTH OSSETIA-ALANIA REGION

In this grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on December 25, 2024, smoke rises from the four-storey Alania Mall that caught fire in Vladikavkaz. (AFP Photo)

An explosion at a shopping mall in Vladikavkaz, Russia, killed one person and injured nine others, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred on the upper floor of the Alania Mall in Vladikavkaz, the administrative center of North Ossetia-Alania in the northern Caucasus, a ministry statement said.

It further said that no visitors were present at the time of the explosion, and all the casualties were among employees and passersby.

The mall caught fire following the explosion, however, it was quickly extinguished, the statement said.

Authorities said that it was likely a gas explosion. Regional Governor Sergey Menyalo said that rescuers are searching the premises for potential victims.