Russia claims it took control of 2 settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kharkiv regions

Russia claimed on Sunday that it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, where Moscow reportedly continues its advances along the front line.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Lozova, located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southeast of the city of Kupiansk, a major front in Moscow's offensive in the Kharkiv region.

The statement further claimed that Russian forces also took control of the village of Sontsivka, located about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) northwest of the city of Kurakhove, a key Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region and the site of a thermal power plant.

The village is also located about 26 kilometers (16.1 miles) south of the city of Pokrovsk.

Russia has frequently reported gains in recent months as it continues its offensive in Donetsk, with the area around Pokrovsk and Kurakhove seeing heightened military activity.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claims, and independent verification of Russia's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.