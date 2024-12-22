Egyptian, Russian foreign ministers discuss Gaza, Syria

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (L) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference following their talks in Moscow, on September 16, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed over phone on Sunday the latest developments in Gaza and Syria, as well as bilateral relations, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Egyptian diplomat highlighted Cairo's "intensive efforts" to achieve an "immediate and lasting cease-fire, enabling the delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip." Egypt, besides Qatar and the U.S., is part of mediation efforts aimed to end Israel's war in Gaza that continues since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

Regarding the situation in Syria, where a new administration has taken charge after the fall of the Assad regime, the two ministers agreed on "the importance of supporting the Syrian state, respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity."

They also emphasized "enhancing coordination among key stakeholders to support Syria during the transitional phase in a manner that prioritizes the interests of all segments and components of the Syrian people."



















