Ambulance helicopter crashes into hospital in Türkiye, killing four

An ambulance helicopter crashed into a hospital in Türkiye's southwestern Muğla province, killing four people, according to province's Governor Idris Akbıyık.

Two pilots, one doctor, and one health care worker lost their lives as the helicopter crashed into the Training and Research Hospital building in Mugla's Mentese district.

In a post on X, country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his sorrow over the deaths and offered his condolences.

Fire, health and police teams as well as personnel from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Noting that there is heavy fog, Akbıyık said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Offering condolences for those who died, Akbıyık said there was no damage inside the hospital.