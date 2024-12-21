UK-US airstrikes target Yemeni capital of Sanaa

The Houthi group said late Saturday that a US-UK coalition launched an aerial assault on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

"US-UK aerial assault targeted Attan area in Sanaa," Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel reported.

It did not provide details on the results of the attack or specific targets.

There has been no comment from the US or UK.

The attack came two days after Sanaa and locations in the western province of Al Hudaydah, including its port, were subjected to 16 Israeli airstrikes, according to the Houthi group.

In response, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile at the Tel Aviv region early Saturday, resulting in 20 minor injuries and damage to dozens of apartments, according to the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz.

The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023, have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea, with missiles and drones, expressing a determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group in the Red Sea. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

With the intervention of Washington and London, and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.









