Russian forces take control of Kostiantynopolske in eastern Ukraine, defence ministry says

Russian troops have captured the village of Kostiantynopolske in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report about the village, called Ostrovsky by Russia.

The settlement lies six miles (10 km) southwest of Kurakhove, which Russian troops have stormed and are threatening to encircle, according to DeepState, a Ukrainian group mapping the fighting.