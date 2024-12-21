5 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Five Palestinians were killed and several others wounded on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian gatherings in western Gaza City and eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Four Palestinians were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a group of civilians in Al-Shati Camp west of Gaza City," a medical source told Anadolu.

In a separate incident, Gaza's Civil Defense said their teams recovered "the body of a Palestinian targeted by an Israeli drone in the Khirbat al-Adas area, northeastern Rafah."

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.









