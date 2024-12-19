Erdoğan: Institutions responsible for ensuring global security not fulfilling responsibilities

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made remarkable statements related to the global and regional developments in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, where he attended the D-8 Summit.

Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his speech:

"Unfortunately, in face of rising conflicts, crises, and wars, institutions responsible for ensuring global security, stability not fulfilling responsibilities.

People of Syria need unity, help to rebuild their war-torn country. As their neighbors and brothers, we are working to contribute to this effort.

With Egypt's approval of preferential trade agreement, implementation of agreement on much broader scale will now be possible

Türkiye aims to contribute to global justice, development by including least-developed countries at world's largest aviation, space festival, TEKNOFEST.

With Azerbaijan, which has made significant advancements in recent years, becoming member of our organization (D-8), we are stronger today than we were yesterday."










