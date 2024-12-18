NATO launches Ukraine support command in Germany

NATO's new Ukraine command in Germany has started operations, the military alliance announced on Wednesday.

"This is a good day for Ukraine and a good day for NATO," Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli said in a statement.

He said the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden has now begun assuming responsibilities from the US and international organizations.

"The work of NSATU-to coalesce Allied and partner support-is designed to place Ukraine in a position of strength, which puts NATO in a position of strength to keep safe and prosperous its 1 billion people in both Europe and North America," he said.

NATO's Ukraine command, staffed by 700 personnel from across the alliance, will oversee weapons deliveries and training programs for Ukrainian forces, taking over from a smaller US-led mission.

The command takes over from the 300-person US-led Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U) that has managed support operations since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022.

NATO leaders approved the creation of the NSATU command in Germany during their Washington summit in July.

The command will coordinate the provision, transfer and repair of military equipment critical to Ukraine's operations, as well as training in allied countries, NATO's SHAPE headquarters said in a statement.

"These tasks will be synchronized with efforts to develop Ukraine's future military force, in order to achieve full interoperability with NATO and align with NATO standards," the statement said.





