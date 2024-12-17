MOSCOW ENGAGES ANKARA ON SYRIA’S FUTURE AFTER ASSADS OUSTER: RUSSIAN ENVOY

Moscow is maintaining contacts with Ankara to discuss the future of Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, according to Russia's consul general in Istanbul.

Speaking at a year-end press briefing, Andrey Buravov emphasized the importance of collaboration between the countries, given their longstanding ties with Syria.

"We are discussing what can be done under these new circumstances, considering our traditional friendship with Syria and its people," the Russian envoy said.

Recalling previous bilateral and multilateral engagements between Ankara and Moscow aimed at normalizing the situation in Syria, Buravov added: "Contacts between our countries continue in different formats under new conditions. During these engagements, consultations are held to protect our national interests, and international discussions also take place at various levels."

He emphasized efforts to ensure that "the interests of the two countries do not clash," adding this is something they are working on and will continue to address.

Highlighting the robust bilateral ties built on long-term solid cooperation, Buravov said: "As a neighboring country, we all share the common aspiration for Syria to be democratic, economically strong, and non-threatening to its neighbors."

ADDRESSING SYRIA'S TRANSITIONAL PERIOD



The Russian official reiterated Moscow's support for Syria's sovereignty, urging neighboring countries to act responsibly, particularly in light of recent Israeli strikes.

"We call on neighboring states to refrain from actions that could threaten Syria's territorial integrity," he added.

The future of Russia's military bases in Syria remains uncertain, Buravov said, adding that discussions are ongoing with "forces controlling Damascus and representatives of an interim government."

"One of the topics discussed is the status of our facilities and bases. Their fate will be determined based on the progress of these talks," he noted.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

MECHANISMS TO MINIMIZE NEGATIVE TRADE IMPACT



Buravov also underlined that the ties between Türkiye and Russia are actively developing, with regular direct and phone dialogues between their leaders and foreign ministers.

He noted that over six million Russian citizens visited Türkiye last year, placing Russians among the top visitors to the country.

"Amid the increasing sanctions pressure from the U.S. and EU countries, logistical and financial mechanisms are being developed to facilitate trade transactions between our countries, and steps are being taken to minimize the negative impact on bilateral relations," he noted.

The EU imposed a series of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which marked a new phase in the Russia-Ukraine conflict that had begun in 2014. These sanctions have led to a sharp decline in bilateral trade between the two regions.