Indonesian anti-corruption agency raids central bank over misuse of funds

Indonesia's anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), raided the headquarters of Bank Indonesia on Monday evening as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of social responsibility funds intended for community projects.

A spokesperson for the agency, Tessa Mahardhika, confirmed the raid on Tuesday, stating, "Yes, the KPK investigative team conducted a search at Bank Indonesia's office last night," the Jakarta Globe reported.

The investigation, which has been ongoing since September, focuses on how these funds—earmarked for community initiatives such as housing, infrastructure, and places of worship—were allegedly diverted for personal gain.

KPK Director of Investigations Asep Guntur emphasized that the agency's priority is ensuring funds meant for public benefit are utilized appropriately.

The Financial Services Authority, another key regulatory body, is also reportedly being examined as part of the broader investigation.





