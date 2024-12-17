Erdoğan expects European Union to support returns to Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that he expected the European Union to support the return home of Syrians who left the country during its 13-year civil war.



In a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara, Erdogan said he agreed with the Commission on the need to establish an inclusive administration in Syria.



'We agree on maintaining Syria's sovereignty, and territorial integrity, particularly on establishing inclusive governance,' the Turkish president told the EU Commission chief.



Erdoğan stressed the need for a stronger, more institutionalized relationship with the EU; and said as a candidate country 'we are committed to this goal.'



Erdoğan also urged that relations between Türkiye and the EU not be held "hostage to the narrow agendas of some members" of the bloc.



Citing two long-standing priorities for Türkiye, Erdoğan also expressed hope for decisions from the EU that will move towards updating the Customs Union and accelerating visa processes for Turkish citizens until visa liberalization is achieved at the bloc's next summit.



On combatting terrorism, Erdoğan said Türkiye is the only country that has defeated the terrorist groups PKK and Daesh/ISIS on the ground, adding that Ankara is also the sole NATO ally in this class.