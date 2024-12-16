Türkiye to host 'Children in a Digital World Workshop' in collaboration with UNICEF

The Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services will host a "Children in a Digital World Workshop" on Tuesday, in collaboration with UNICEF.

The event aims to address the rapid integration of the digital world into children's lives, examining its effects, opportunities, and risks, the ministry said in a statement.

The workshop seeks to ensure that children can healthily engage with the digital world, benefit from its opportunities, and be protected from potential risks.

It follows on from a recent workshop on digital addiction and families and will make a significant contribution to legal frameworks and practices.

The ministry explained that three working groups will focus on various aspects of the workshop.

The Legal and Legislation Group will discuss current laws and measures that protect children's rights and safety in the digital realm, while the Education and Empowerment Group will look into ways to help children use digital tools safely and effectively while promoting cultural and social support.

The third, the Social Awareness and Support Group, will work to raise awareness among parents, professionals, and the general public about the safe and informed use of digital tools.

The workshop's outcomes aim to create a roadmap for children to navigate the digital world effectively and safely, with a focus on their well-being and development.



