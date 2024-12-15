Russian ex-president Medvedev: More Ukrainian annexation possible

The former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Friday suggested the possibility of further territorial acquisitions in Ukraine.



At a party congress of the Kremlin;s United Russia party, Medvedev said it was necessary to develop the [Moscow-annexed] regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson.



"This experience, incidentally, could be helpful if more new, but very close regions appear in our country," which he said was quite possible.



Medvedev remains influential as the party chairman of United Russia and deputy head of Russia's National Security Council.



The Kremlin, which began its war against Ukraine in February 2022 under the pretext of protecting the Russian-speaking civilian population in Donbas, has so far only partially captured the four regions, but demands their cession from Kiev as a precondition for peace talks. Moscow has repeatedly threatens further annexations should Ukraine not accept the demand.













