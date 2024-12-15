RUSSIA SPY CHIEF SAYS HES NOT IN CONTACT WITH CIA OVER KYIVS, MOSCOWS USE OF MISSILES, RIA REPORTS

Russia spy chief says he's not in contact with CIA over Kyiv's, Moscow's use of missiles, RIA reports

Moscow's foreign intelligence chief said he has not been in contact with the CIA over Kyiv's strikes with Western long-range weapons into Russia and Moscow's use of its new missile in response, Russia's RIA agency reported on Sunday.

"No, I have not been in contact," Sergei Naryshkin told RIA in an interview when asked if he had talked to CIA Director William Burns in relation to Kyiv's strikes into Russia or Russia firing its new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as "Oreshnik" into Ukraine.









