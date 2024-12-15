NEW DRUG FACTORIES LINKED TO BASHAR AL-ASSADS BROTHER UNCOVERED IN SYRIAN CAPITAL

A villa in Syria's capital Damascus was identified on Sunday as a drug production hub linked to Maher al-Assad, the brother of ousted regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Since the collapse of the decades-long Baath regime on December 8, drug manufacturing centers across Syria have been steadily uncovered.

Anadolu captured footage of the villa in al-Dimas, which was confirmed to belong to Maher al-Assad.

Inside the villa, rooms were filled with dozens of barrels containing raw materials and machinery used for drug production.

It has come to light that the former regime confiscated villas owned by civilians, converting these properties into drug production sites.

According to the footage, some of the equipment used for manufacturing drugs was originally designed for pharmaceutical production.

The ousted regime reportedly generated billions of dollars from drug trafficking, which served as one of its main sources of revenue.

The drug production and smuggling network, under the control of Maher al-Assad, facilitated the transport of narcotics produced in the country, primarily via Lebanon, to regional and international markets.

Maher al-Assad, the second most powerful figure in the Baath Party regime, and his family, was holding a rank equivalent to major general and commander of the Syrian army's 4th Armored Division.

Known for his brutal tactics, he took part in several massacres during the regime's rule.

In addition to his military role, Maher al-Assad has been identified as the mastermind of the drug trade between Lebanon and Syria.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus. The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities across the country in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks.









