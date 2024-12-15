Israel files appeal against ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

Israel submitted an appeal on Sunday against arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israel's Army Radio carried the news without providing any further details.

Last month, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel has consistently challenged the court's jurisdiction, as it is not a member state of the ICC.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 45,000 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.









