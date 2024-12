Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza Strip

"Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed al-Louh was killed today, Sunday, in an Israeli bombardment," the network's Arabic-language website reported, adding the strike targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.