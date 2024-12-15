5 victims shot dead in separate incidents in northern France

 Contact Us
Five people, including two immigrants and two security guards, were killed in shootings near Dunkerque, France, on Saturday. A 22-year-old suspect surrendered after the attack, and authorities have launched an investigation into the killings.

Published December 15,2024
Five people, including immigrants, were shot and killed Saturday near Dunkerque in northern France, according to media reports.

The killings occurred around 4 p.m. (1500GMT), with four in the town of Loon-Plage and one in Wormhout. Among the victims were two immigrants and two security guards.

Salome Bahri, the head of the Utopia 56 aid organization, said gunshots were heard at a migrant camp in Loon-Plage at around 4.15 p.m. Following the gunfire, Bahri instructed her team to evacuate, and a significant number of police, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene. Several people were injured in the attack, and medical teams provided first aid.

A 22-year-old suspect, believed to be responsible for the attack in Loon-Plage, later surrendered to the gendarmerie. Authorities reported that three guns were found in the suspect's car, and a statement was being taken. The Dunkerque Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.

Separately, in the town of Wormhout, the body of a man was discovered with gunshot wounds to the head and parts of his body. While details about this incident remain unclear, authorities have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.