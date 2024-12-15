22 miners rescued after coal mine collapse in northern Afghanistan

Dozens of miners were trapped under rubble following the collapse of a coal mine in northern Afghanistan, with at least 22 rescued, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Darah Sof Payan district of Samangan province, the latest in a series of similar accidents, according to local broadcaster Tolo News.

Asmatullah Moradi, the spokesperson for the governor of Samangan, initially reported that around 35 workers were trapped following the collapse.

Authorities later confirmed that rescue efforts had successfully freed 22 miners, while operations to reach the remaining 13 are ongoing.

"Fortunately, 22 individuals who had been trapped under the rubble after the collapse of the coal mine in Dara-e-Suf Payeen district of Samangan province were rescued alive by local authorities and rescue teams," Moradi said.