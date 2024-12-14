BRAZILS EX-DEFENCE MINISTER UNDER BOLSONARO ARRESTED IN COUP CASE

News World Brazil's ex-defence minister under Bolsonaro arrested in coup case

On Saturday, Brazilian authorities detained Walter Braga Netto, the former defence minister, in relation to ongoing inquiries into an alleged coup attempt.

Brazilian police arrested the country's former defence minister, Walter Braga Netto, on Saturday as part of ongoing investigations into a suspected coup plot.



Braga Netto, who served under former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, allegedly obstructed efforts by investigators to collect evidence, the news agency Agência Brasil reported, citing the federal police.



Braga Netto was officially accused in November of planning a coup, along with Bolsonaro and 35 other people, in a bid to keep Bolsonaro in power after his election defeat in October 2022. Three other people were recently accused.



Bolsonaro was defeated in the election by current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



The Attorney General's Office has yet to decide whether to follow the recommendation of the federal police and bring charges against the suspects.



According to the investigation, Braga Netto is said to have been the driving force behind the planning of the coup and the person who provided support to the officers and commanders allegedy involved.



He was arrested at his home in Rio de Janeiro, according to several media reports.



In addition to the right-wing ex-president and the former defence minister, two other senior officials are also alleged to have been involved in the plot: former general Augusto Heleno, who was head of the security cabinet under Bolsonaro, and Alexandre Ramagemt, the former head of the Brazilian secret service.



They are accused of attempting to violently abolish the democratic rule of law, planning a coup d'état and forming a criminal organization.



On January 8, 2023, Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the seat of government and the Supreme Court in Brasília, causing considerable damage. Bolsonaro had refused to recognize Lula's election victory.











