Türkiye to assess conditions in Syria over reopening its embassy: FM Fidan

Türkiye will assess the conditions in Syria over reopening its embassy there, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

On Israel's aggression in Syria and its intentions in the wake of the fall of the Bashar Assad regime, Fidan said Tel Aviv "wants to make all the equipment in the hands of the current (Syrian) administration unusable."

The Israeli military launched airstrikes on at least 250 targets across Syria following the regime's collapse, according to Israeli Army Radio.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Israel on Tuesday for violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by advancing into Syrian territory over the weekend.







