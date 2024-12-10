Türkiye is an 'important interlocutor' in controlling the situation in Syria: Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Monday that Türkiye is an "important interlocutor" in controlling the situation in Syria.

Tajani took part in a television program and made assessments on the international agenda.

He recalled that he had a long meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, including on the protection of Christian minorities in Syria.

He said they are approaching the Syrian issue with caution.

"I am optimistic about the situation in Syria...I believe the situation can go in the right direction, but we have to be prudent," he added.

Tajani said that Italy is monitoring the situation in the region "minute by minute" because "the stability of Syria is essential for the stability of the Middle East."

On Nov. 27, Syrian opposition forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on Dec. 8 the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow, where Russia granted them asylum.









